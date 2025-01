Belmont woman gunned down on way to work

Onella Parks was gunned down on her way to work on January 13. -

A 33-year-old woman from Belmont was gunned down while walking to work in Port of Spain early on January 13.

She has been identified as Onella Parks.

Police said around 6.30 am, Parks, an employee of the Port of Spain City Corporation was killed when a gunman ambushed her.

The incident took place at Lovers Lane, Belmont. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.