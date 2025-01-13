Athanaze hits fifty in drawn WI tour match

ISLAMABAD: Alick Athanaze and Tevin Imlach both got useful knocks as the West Indies’ three-day tour match against the Pakistan Shaheens predictably ended in a draw here on Sunday.

Athanaze scored 58, his second half century of the match, and Imlach added 57, as the Windies declared their second innings on 177 for five, an overall lead of 311.

Mohammad Musa Khan was the pick of the Shaheens’ bowlers with 2-5 while Ali Raza took 2-32.

Mohammad Huraria then cracked a run-a-ball 80 and Umar Bin Yousaf chipped in with 25 and the Shaheens ended on 128 for two.

Jomel Warrican grabbed 2-23 for the Windies.

Earlier, the Shaheens declared on their overnight total of 212 for nine to give the visitors a first innings lead of 136.

Scores: WEST INDIES 346-8 dec’d & 177-5 dec’d (Alick Athanaze 58, Tevin Imlach 57; Mohammad Musa Khan 2-5, Ali Raza 2-32) vs PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 212-9 & 128-2 (Mohammad Huraria 80, Umar Bin Yousaf 25; Jomel Warrican 2-23).