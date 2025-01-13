Amcham shows appreciation for outgoing US Ambassador

From left, Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie, US Ambassador Candace Bond, her husband Steven McKeever and Amcham chairman Stuart Franco at the chamber's annual US Ambassador's reception at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval on January 10. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The American Chamber of Commerce of TT (Amcham) expressed appreciation to outgoing US Ambassador Candace A Bond at its ambassador’s reception on January 10.

In a release on January 13, Amcham president Stuart Franco praised Bond for her leadership and the relationship that was cultivated between the chamber and the embassy during her tenure.

"Under Ambassador Bond’s expert leadership, this relationship has flourished. Indeed, I think it is as strong today as it has ever been."

CEO Nirad Tewarie also thanked the ambassador for her open-door policy to the chamber and the support and dedication Bond showed over the past two years.

"Your hard work has strengthened our connections, fostered greater collaborations and brought immense benefits to many of us. We are deeply grateful for your outstanding service and commitment to Amcham TT and the private sector. We deeply appreciate your role in strengthening the bilateral ties between our nations," he said.

Bond in her remarks said she was grateful for the partnership between Amcham, the people and the TT government.

According to the embassy’s website, Bond was nominated as ambassador by US President Joe Biden on March 18, 2022, and on September 29, 2022, the US Senate confirmed her appointment.

She was administered the oath of office by then-Vice President Kamala Harris on November 14, 2022.

Bond is a native of Missouri and holds a bachelor’s degree in Government with honours from Harvard University and a master's in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Before she was appointed ambassador to TT, she was a business owner, consultant and social entrepreneur who specialised in helping public and private sector entities.

She advised businesses and non-profit organisations on environmental sustainability, community development, housing, education, health equity and corporate governance.

In June 2024, Bond was instrumental in facilitating a high-level visit of US Eximbank Chairman Reta Jo Lewis to TT. This included meetings with the Prime Minister, the Minister of National Security, the Minister of Finance, the Tobago Chief Secretary and several others on how financial support from the US Eximbank could benefit TT in different areas.

The US Eximbank also signed a US$500 million memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Finance to develop opportunities and support financing for cybersecurity, renewable energy, water sanitation and maritime domain awareness.

Bond also facilitated a reception for Amcham members with a congressional delegation led by US Democratic Leader in Congress, Hakeem Jeffries.

During her tenure she also promoted business-to-business meetings for 11 US companies, resulting in approximately 75 meetings with local companies and government entities in TT.

