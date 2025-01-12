Jereem Richards, Karishma Ramharack take top First Citizens awards

Sportswoman of the Year Karishma Ramharack (cricket), second from right, and Youth Sportsman of the Year Jelani Nedd (cycling), second from left, are flanked by Corina Wallace, left, mother of Youth Sportswoman of the Year Makaira Wallace (cycling) and Brittney Richards-Nelson, sister of Sportsman of the Year Jereem Richards (athletics), at the First Citizens Sports Foundation 2024 Sports Awards and Hall of Fame induction, at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on January 11. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Trinidad and Tobago track and field star Jereem "The Dream" Richards and West Indies cricketer Karishma Ramharack were the big winners at the First Citizens Sports Foundation's 2024 Sports Awards and 2025 Hall of Fame Induction at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on January 11, as they claimed the respective Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards.

For Richards, it was his third major award in quick succession, having copped the National Association of Athletics Administrations male senior Athlete of the Year and the TT Olympic Committee's Sportsman of the Year awards in the last two weeks.

At the junior level, TT's cyclists stole the show as Junior Track World Championship double silver medallist Makaira Wallace grabbed the Youth Sportswoman of the Year award, with Jelani Nedd copping the Youth Sportsman of the Year award. Both Nedd and Wallace were members of the TT squad which earned eight medals at the 2024 Junior Pan Am Track Cycling Championships, with the former riding to silver medals in the men's and team sprint events. Wallace copped three Pan Am medals, including silver medals in the women's sprint and 500-metre time trial events.

The Lystra Lewis Team of the Year award went to TT's hockey 5's team, which placed eighth at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman last January.