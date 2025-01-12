Ensure humane handling of dogs in police raids

If a group of burly police officers in dark uniforms, brandishing guns, barged onto personal premises, even the oldest, least aggressive pothound would bark and most likely advance toward them.

Dogs are naturally territorial, protective beings.

Unless trained to be aggressive, the average dog (mainly domesticated and bred for companionship, work or service) will not attack. Even a dog bite most likely stems from the dog feeling threatened, scared/anxious or cornered and does not necessarily indicate malicious intent.

Many, if not most homes in TT have at least one dog. In the average home, these dogs are companion animals and protectors, usually cherished by caretakers.

It crossed my mind that during TT’s current state of emergency, we could hear more about fatal shootings of "owned" dogs, as police can now enter properties without a warrant. Startled dogs react. As stated above, not all dogs that "rush" are necessarily going to attack and may not be as "dangerous" as perceived.

At approximately 4.30 am on the morning of January 5, a pitbull was fatally shot by an officer when police invaded a St James home searching for firearms and ammunition.

One newspaper reported that the dog "rushed" the officer. What does "rushed" actually mean? Another news source reported that the dog "attacked" the officers (plural). Can one dog attack many officers? Were the officers wearing body cameras so that they can be held accountable for the fatal action taken?

One report, from September 18, 2024, details officers responding to a case of domestic disturbance at the home of a 61-year-old woman whose son had suffered a mental breakdown and had become destructive. The article states: “When officers arrived, they were confronted by a large white and brown dog,” which reportedly rushed them and attempted to bite one of the officers. The dog (which was fatally shot by the dog’s alleged target) was doing what he/she knew instinctively to do –protect her human family.

Questions came to my mind upon reading that article:

1. What kind of dog was it?

2. What is "large?"

3. What is "rushing?" (a word used in all of these local police-shoot-dog articles)

4. What is "attempted to bite?"

Perceptions of a dog’s size and level of dangerousness can differ greatly depending on various factors such as:

How well do you know/read dogs?

How well can you handle them?

How much do you fear them?

The above are just two examples of other instances of and articles about local officers shooting dogs.

We live in a culture (I see it often in Tobago) where fear of dogs is common. A general instinct is to quickly pick up a stick/stone to hit/pelt an unknown dog that is approaching, even if the dog is leashed. Imagine a gun, not a stick/stone, in the hands of someone with that culturally fearful reflex action.

To avoid unnecessary shooting of innocent dogs, more local officers would benefit from being educated and taught about dog behaviour, dog handling and humane ways of subduing canines perceived to be "a danger."

Considering that the average dog has no intentions of maiming and killing officers, there are several non-lethal tools and techniques that can be used for temporary distraction and/or incapacitation

1. Canine-specific “pepper spray” (oleoresin capsicum/OC)

2. Tasers

3. Net guns – specialised nets that deploy to safely and humanely restrain a dog

4. Sound devices (eg air horns)

5. Dazers (handheld device that emits an ultrasonic sound and can be used to startle/distract an advancing dog)

6. Tranquilliser guns (used by a trained professional, these can reduce the need for lethal force, humanely ensuring the dog’s safety).

Granted, there are times when, in stressful or dangerous scenarios, officers must make a split-second, life or death decision. However, how many officers in that flash moment misinterpret the protective behaviour of a harmless pet as "aggression" and "rushing"?

I think of how my own dogs (loving pothounds) behave when a new-to-them person comes onto our home ground. They bark and advance – innately curious and protective, but certainly not dangerous.

I cannot begin to fathom the feeling of losing a beloved canine companion to senseless and reactionary shooting.

TTPS please strategise and include more tools, training and techniques to ensure humane handling of dogs during invasions of property – during the SoE and, of course, beyond.

