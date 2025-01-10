Yung Bredda's The Greatest Bend Over tops Apple Music for 18 days

Yung Bredda -

Steam and soca entertainer Akhenaton "Yung Bredda" Lewis just had the best Christmas ever, as his song The Greatest Bend Over rocketed past Kes' Cocoa Tea smash hit to claim the number one spot on Apple Music's top songs from Trinidad and Tobago by December 27, 2024, and has been number one for the past 18 days at January 8.

The Sea Lots youth revealed this was his first Christmas at home in Trinidad in many years and told Overtime Media he had enjoyed the peaceful downtime with his daughter and family.

"For the past few years I missed Christmas in Trinidad... Since 2020 I haven't had a Christmas (at) home, 'cause we always travelling and working and such, so this year was my first Christmas with my daughter and the family, so ofc it was epic!"

Yung Bredda began the New Year in Canada where he filmed the official music video for The Greatest Bend Over with acclaimed director Kieran Khan, who is Sean Paul's official videographer and who recently helmed the visuals for Caribbean Airlines' Welcome Home collaboration featuring Voice, Agent Sasco and Machel Montano.

Released on December 2, The Greatest Bend Over, on the Big Links Riddim, immediately found favour with listeners, DJs, fans, programme directors and promoters, due to its infectious zess-meets-soca type beat, mesmerising melody and the catchy chorus. It was both written and produced by Full Blow Entertainment.

The song's official visualiser, featuring dancer and influencer Luna Gillard (@ixmluna) was filmed and edited by Nxus Collective, released on December 12, it has since had over 1.9 million views on YouTube.

"Well, to be honest, the inspiration for these songs wasn't built by me alone, you know," Yung Bredda admitted. "They are the products of Shaft and Full Blown Entertainment collaborations. Shaft is the main man behind the Kettle Pot and he has been the writer for some of the biggest songs for many years now and Full Blown is the team of brothers behind The Greatest Bend Over and everybody knows about them and all the great work they have done... If you really listen to the music, it was actually built and written around me and my style."

With an eclectic music palate and a versatile style derived from his love for music of all genres, Yung Bredda has evolved beyond the zess and steamy contributions which made him a household name during the covid19 pandemic. His main producer and manager Jesse John, owner of Optimus Productions, has been instrumental in his rise to success and stands beside him still to shepherd and direct his way forward, the release said.

John said, "We linked up and just clicked and of course I saw the talent and I heard the potential but still we knew we had to put in the work and stay consistent in order to make it and to keep growing to higher heights. We have our long-term goals and we're working steadfastly toward achieving them, but we keeping each other grounded and humble while we work also and don't ever let ourselves get caught up in the hype...

"Usually, by the time the public is going off on something we've done, we're already focused on the next steps, so we don't have the time to get swell-headed, and we're not in this just for money or fame. We really want to put Trinidad on the map in a different kind of way and on a different level, and we not gonna stop until we get there... and even then, there's more levels to go after that too. So look out for much much more from Yung Bredda Entertainment and Optimus Productions."

For now, the immediate goal appears to be to flood the market with quality Carnival offerings and release a full album of soca songs, whilst also establishing a solid presence inside Trinidad Carnival 2025 and throughout the carnival circuit thereafter. With songs such as 12 Per Cent, Kettle Pot, No Stress, Bruk Bruk, Free Like a Bird and The Greatest Bend Over already finding favour with fans and securing rotation on radio and playlists everywhere, Yung Bredda and Optimus show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"Young Bredda Entertainment, Optimus Productions, we are always full of surprises and I's a man doh like to let the cat out the bag, so I would like to tell them: wait and see...Wait and see what Jesus has planned for me. Yuh understand..., Yung Bredda said.

"I never limit myself in no way or how. Carnival time is here, so we doing the soca, 'cause is is tradition and it is culture and that is who we are – it is always a part of us, soca music, but still, I'm doing Afro music, dancehall... Kettle Pot is closer to calypso so doh be surprised if you see me in the tents or in Skinner Park for de Monarch.

"Man, if I have to do country music and all – once I go in a studio and I like the riddim and it sounds good, once I love the music and I can sing on it, I would do that for all the listeners out there."

For more info: follow @yung_bredda_official