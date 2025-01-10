Belmont man held in Siparia with ammunition

- File photo

A Belmont man was arrested in Siparia on the evening of January 9 after police discovered illegal ammunition in his possession.

Police said officers were on an anti-crime exercise in the Fyzabad district when they received information that took them to a home on Zachariah Avenue, Thick Village, Siparia. They searched the 26-year-old man at the address and found a black plastic bag in his pocket containing what appeared to be eight nine-millimetre bullets.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Penal Police Station for charges to be laid.