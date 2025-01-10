N Touch
News

Belmont man held in Siparia with ammunition

- File photo
- File photo

A Belmont man was arrested in Siparia on the evening of January 9 after police discovered illegal ammunition in his possession.

Police said officers were on an anti-crime exercise in the Fyzabad district when they received information that took them to a home on Zachariah Avenue, Thick Village, Siparia. They searched the 26-year-old man at the address and found a black plastic bag in his pocket containing what appeared to be eight nine-millimetre bullets.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Penal Police Station for charges to be laid.

Comments

"Belmont man held in Siparia with ammunition"

More in this section