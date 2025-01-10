2025 CPL set for August 14 to September 21

CPL COO Pete Russell - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) bowls off on August 14 and ends on September 21.

This window has been agreed between CPL and Cricket West Indies (CWI) and once again, there will be no clash with West Indies international matches.

A January 10 CPL statement confirmed the six competing teams for the 2025 season will be defending champions St Lucia Kings, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The teams will compete across 34 matches for the coveted crown.

Pete Russell, CEO of the Republic Bank CPL, said: “We are pleased to have once again worked with CWI to find a window that allows the very best players from across the region to take part in the CPL. The 2024 season was our most successful to date and we are looking forward to building on that success in 2025.”

>

Lynford Inverary, CWI acting CEO and COO, said, “We are delighted to confirm the 2025 CPL window. While CWI continues to take a leading role in shaping our overall cricket calendar, the CPL remains a key part of our cricketing ecosystem, playing an important role in the development and promotion of the game throughout the Caribbean. Our collaboration with CPL ensures that the best talent will be on display while avoiding any conflicts with international cricket.”