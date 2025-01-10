1,000-plus youth players sidelined as NLCL suspends 2025 football tourneys

(FILE) Pro Series' players and staff celebrate with their winners' cheque and trophy after copping the 2024 Next Level Consulting Ltd Under-15 Community Cup title at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on July 13, 2024. Photo courtesy NLCL. -

THE organisers of the Next Level Consulting Limited (NLCL) Community Cup have decided to suspend all their tournaments for 2025 because of the TT Football Association (TTFA) safeguarding unit suspension.

The TTFA has banned the NLCL for three months from November 2024-February 2025.

The NLCL organisers said they were suspended because one of the coaches of a team who participated in a previous NLCL tournament, was allegedly involved in the abuse of a player.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards told Newsday this was not the case. He said the NLCL was suspended because of their handling of the matter.

NLCL said they have cooperated all along concerning the investigations.

>

“Additionally, as it relates to the 90-day provisional suspension issued and the charge of 'Failure to Cooperate,' the NLCL committee would have provided all documents requested by the TTFA safeguarding unit, as part of its responsibility to cooperate in all matters we deem critical to safety and security of our vulnerable youngsters,” a NLCL media release said on January 9.

“For the first time since 2019, in a non-covid year, the series of tournaments will not be held…”

The organisers, including the husband and wife team of Brian and Germaine Jordan, are concerned about the youngsters being left disappointed that the tournaments will not be held.

“Unfortunately, more than 400 footballing youngsters between Trinidad and Tobago would be affected in the Under-19 age group. More than 300 would be affected in the Under-15 boys age group and just around 300 in the Under-11 boys. Having planned for (the) Under-15 girls, we would estimate just under 200 girls would be impacted,” the release said.

The goal of the tournament is to keep young people on a positive path.

“In a time when crime is at an all-time high, and a nationwide state of emergency has been put into effect, many of the affected youth are from at-risk homes and would not have received the usually well-stocked Holiday hampers distributed each year, or the opportunity to develop and play the sport they love.”

The exposure given to the footballers also provided opportunities for them to be seen. “Players also will now not have the opportunity to play live on Flow Sports before an international audience, and/or to get their game film out to scouts from universities and other places to assist in advancing their fledgling careers,” the release said.