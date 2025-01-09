Autopsy: Chaguanas woman, 81, died from blunt force trauma

AN autopsy has confirmed the 81-year-old woman from Chaguanas who died in hospital on January 6 sustained fatal blunt-force injuries to the head.

Gangadaye Manichan, of Coconut Drive in Endeavour, was allegedly attacked by a male relative at the family's home on January 4.

She was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on January 9.

Central Division police arrested the suspect the same day, and on January 6, he faced a master in the High Court charged with wounding with intent. She was still alive then.

PC Williams laid the charge.

The court denied bail and remanded the accused to the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

Investigators said with the autopsy results, the charge could be upgraded to murder.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, is assisting Central Division police with the investigations.

Relatives declined to speak to the media.

Investigations are ongoing.