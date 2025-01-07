Tobago villa goes up in flames

A fire officer. - File photo

A villa in Mt Pelier, Tobago, went up in flames on the night of January 6.

According to reports, the owner of the villa, a 61-year-old woman, received a call around 11.06 pm that her property was on fire.

When she arrived on the scene a few minutes later, she saw the villa engulfed in flames.

The fire service was contacted and they arrived on the scene a short while later and extinguished the blaze.

The property, which comprised four bedrooms, four bathrooms and three kitchens, was totally destroyed. The damage has yet to be quantified.

Cpl Kennedy is investigating.