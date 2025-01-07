MATT to register as NPO to access its bank accounts

THE Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) is endeavouring to register itself as a non-profit organisation (NPO) in line with recent legislation, so as to be able to access its own funding held in two savings accounts, said MATT interim president Dale Enoch in a recent statement.

"As interim president I think it is time to update you on where we are regarding fixing the challenges faced by previous executives and the current interim executive.

"Since accepting the responsibility to prepare the membership for an election just over a year ago, this interim executive has sought to pick up where the last administration left off, in terms of getting MATT’s status legalised and its status upgraded, so that there is legitimacy and access to funds."

He said interim treasurer Mark Lyndersay said MATT was working to complete talks with the Unit Trust, one of the institutions where its funds were lodged.

"The (MATT) previous administration and this interim administration have operated without access to either the funds lodged with First Citizens Bank or those at the Unit Trust, because 2019 legislation requires the association to function as an NGO with all attendant authorisation.

"Fortunately that process has been largely completed, but there are still some fine points that must be dealt with before the association has access to its funds."

Enoch said the interim executive was seeking to complete its access requirements with the Unit Trust so as to settle outstanding invoices related to the process of registering as a NPO, and reimburse former executive members who had funded activities such as two Christmas parties plus other incidentals during their term in office.

Enoch added, "It is our intention to hold elections within this quarter, with or without the completion of the settling of the financial issues."

"However, we do insist on access to funds so as to allow the incoming executive to begin initiatives that could improve the functioning of MATT."

He related that within weeks of assuming office, the interim executive visited media houses throughout TT, to talk and listen to colleagues in their own spaces.

"It was a fantastic undertaking and it showed there is interest in ensuring the survival of the association and its mandate.

Enoch said for the protection of the fourth estate (the media), MATT must live and its professionals must commit to its vibrancy by getting involved.

"As interim president I thank you for your interest, and I welcome the contributions of the members of the interim executive."