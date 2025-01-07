Le Hunte: PNM must have a say on who's prime minister

Robert Le Hunte. - File photo

FORMER People's National Movement (PNM) vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte says the country deserves a prime minister who has the full support of the political party he or she represents.

Le Hunte expressed this view on January 7 with respect to the PNM parliamentary caucus' decision a day earlier to select Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young to replace the prime minister.

At a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Central Administrative Services, Tobago on January 3, Dr Rowley officially announced his intention to retire from electoral politics.

He promised a smooth transition as he resigns as prime minister and PNM political leader.

At a news conference at the Magdalena Grand Hotel in Tobago on January 6, Rowley said the PNM's parliamentary caucus had selected Young to succeed him as prime minister.

Young is also Energy Minister, Minister in the OPM and PNM chairman.

He also said the PNM will hold a convention on September 28 to determine several matters, including who its new political leader will be. Rowley, who has been PNM leader since 2010, was re-elected in 2022 when he defeated former government minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira in that year's PNM internal elections.

Rowley's term as leader ends in 2026. But he has said he will not be in the post then.

In a WhatsApp comment sent to Newsday on January 7, Le Hunte acknowledged the Constitution at Section 76(1) caters for government MPs to select a prime minister from among their ranks.

But it is important that anyone holding this position must have the full backing of the party they represent in Parliament, he said.

"The approach being adopted, although constitutionally correct is morally and ethically wrong."

Le Hunte said, "In the case of the PNM and our constitution, this could only be achieved via the one man-one vote for the office of political leader and by extension the prime minister."

He added the decision of the parliamentary caucus was not in keeping with with international norms related to a prime minister's resignation.

Le Hunte cited the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as an example.

On January 6, Trudeau announced he will resign as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. Trudeau, who has been prime minister since 2015, said he will remain at the helm until a new Liberal leader is selected. He added Canada’s parliament will be suspended until March 24 while a new Liberal leader is chosen.

His resignation has been linked to a series of crises, including the resignation of key political allies and disastrous opinion polls. Trudeau's resignation has also been viewed as choosing to jump before he is pushed, ahead of a general election to be held later this year that he is widely expected to lose.

In Trinidad and Tobago's case, Le Hunte said, "This is an election year and the process is just as important as the end result."

Rowley's announcement of Young as his prime ministerial successor, he continued, has placed the option on the table of the prime minister and PNM political leader being different people.

"That is a position that the PNM as a party will need to decide whether to endorse or not."

Le Hunte was confident the party did not envisage such a position evolving when Rowley was elected as political leader 15 years ago.

He looked forward to the party deliberating on the decision taken by its parliamentary caucus.

This could happen when the PNM General Council meets later this month.

Those meetings usually happen on the third weekend of each month which sets January 18 as that date.

Le Hunte said, "I continue to feel strongly that the membership of the PNM not a small group of 21 parliamentarians should be the ones having a say on who the next political leader and prime minister should be."

He added this process should be initiated earlier rather than later.

In a post on its Facebook page, the PNM expressed its full support to Young.

"Honourable Stuart Richard Young, your commitment and hard work inspire us daily. Together we stand with you with unwavering support, ready to move forward as one united force."

The PNM said, "Let's press onwards to victory. A better and safer future is within our grasp."