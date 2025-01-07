I will thank Rowley for his service

Gary Griffith - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Politicians and political parties need to understand the importance of being statesmen and diplomats if they want to lead and serve a country

Many have expressed surprise at the difference between my approach to the Prime Minister's pending retirement and that of others opposed to the government.

This for me perfectly illustrates why they struggle to gain power. Their approach is consistently mired in hatred, bitterness, animosity, and a thirst for vengeance. While aggression has its place in politics, governing a country demands political maturity, the wisdom to know when to be a statesman, a diplomat, and how to unite people, not sow divisions.

There are certain lines you simply do not cross:

* When someone has passed, you don't use their passing as an opportunity to spew vitriol, to tell people to "burn them."

>

* When someone has passed you do not hurl insults at those who are grieving.

* When someone has passed you do not give directives not to attend funerals.

* When someone has retired from public service, you do not launch personal attacks.

You act with diplomacy, with respect and you acknowledge their service to the nation. Because, as I have said before, the guiding principle is that people with differing political allegiances to you are opponents; never enemies.

That's the fundamental difference between them and me. I understand the importance of showing compassion in times of loss, of expressing gratitude for service rendered, regardless of political differences. I would go out of my way to thank someone for their contribution, to offer condolences to their family and loved ones.

I am unapologetic and my position is clear and unwavering: I will thank the Prime Minister for his service to the country, and we will move forward.

If others choose to continue attacking and discrediting people after they've retired or passed away, if they insist on demonising them, then they will continue to find themselves on the outside looking in.

GARY GRIFFITH

political leader, NTA

>