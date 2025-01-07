Full support for Young

Energy Ministery Stuart Young. - Gabriel Williams

THE EDITOR: The Member for Port of Spain/St Ann’s and Minister of Energy, Stuart Young SC, is the best choice for Prime Minister. I wish him the best.

Prime Minister Rowley has selected a great choice for the country and for our future. Young is more than ready for the elevation.

I have always looked up to Young: helping to rebuild the party after defeat in general election 2010; fighting in the Senate; representing his constituents; successfully transitioning from the Upper House to the Lower House; heading the largest ministerial portfolios, which is no easy task. He does all that while chairing the PNM.

He is a man of the people, a true and proper statesman, a role model for youths, a man of his word, and a politician who can be trusted. Because of his decisions, approach and marketing, I consider him to be a great, if not the greatest, Energy Minister in this country’s long and proud energy sector history.

Dr Rowley, I fully support your selection of Stuart Young as the next Prime Minister.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

via e-mail