Screening for Ms Magnificent Mom Pageant

Screening for the 2025 edition of the Ms Magnificent Mom Pageant takes place on January 12 at Cascadia Hotel from 2 pm.

A media release said, the screening will consist of, interview, two minutes talent piece and basic modelling.

Registration fee is $100.00. The dress code is elegantly casual with heels, the release said.

Applicants are required to submit a full length photo and proof of motherhood.