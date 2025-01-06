Recharting the Ruin

Karen Bart-Alexander, and Erdly Howard-Webbe look at LeRoy Clarke's Pedestal of Stone during the National Museum and Art Gallery of TT's opening of Recharting the Ruin exhibition Castle Killarney, Port of Spain on January 3. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Recharting the Ruin, a landmark exhibition celebrating the life and artistic legacy of master artist LeRoy Clarke opened at Castle Killarney, Port of Spain on January 3.

The exhibition opened by National Museum and Art Gallery of Trinidad and Tobago was inspired by Clarke's poem, Who Will Rechart the Ruin… A New Poet and embodies his vision for cultural renewal and reclamation.

Recharting the Ruin honours Clarke’s profound contributions to art, literature, and philosophy. The exhibition explores themes of Afro-Caribbean identity, resilience, and spirituality, drawn from Clarke’s lifelong work.

The exhibition opened to the public on January 4 and runs until February 1 by appointment only and an entrance fee applies.

Opening hours are 9 am-5 pm Tuesdays to Fridays and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays.

For appointments call 798-5574 or 612-8853 ext 1481/1982/1420.