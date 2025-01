Schoolboy shot dead in Tobago

Murder victim Beris Joseph. -

TOBAGO has recorded its first murder for 2025.

The victim has been identified as Beris Joseph, 15, a student of the Signal Hill Secondary School.

Police said residents of Mt Hay heard gunshots on the night of January 3.

The teenager’s body was discovered on the roadway on January 4.

Investigations are continuing.

The island recorded 26 murders in 2024.