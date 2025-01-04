Reflectionof weakplanning

Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - File photo

THE EDITOR: In 2008 after a Bailey bridge collapsed over the Caroni River, killing the person involved in its removal, I wrote a letter recommending the creation of a new transportation route from Trincity to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary. This letter was published in the three daily newspapers.

On Monday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said on television they were looking at a new transportation route from Trincity Mall to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.

The following is a replicate of what I wrote 17 years ago:

“A new transportation route can start at the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of Trincity Mall and, traversing lands through either the Dinsley or Orange Grove Estates in a generally southern direction, to overpass the Caroni South Bank Road between Kelly Village and Caroni Village, and from there on proceeding in a south-westerly direction through Washington Estate, overpassing the Southern Main Road and meeting the trace known as Broad Trace well north of the Guayamare, through the Caroni Cocoa Estate and proceeding in a westerly direction to meet at the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.

"This new traffic route will immediately remove all southbound traffic from Arima. Also, all eastbound traffic from the southland could use this new route by entering at the Bird Sanctuary and connecting to this autobahn running along the Guayamare and then veering in the direction of Trincity Mall through the Dinsley or Orange Grove wilderness.”

This plan was inserted into the third phase of the Highways Development Programme 2008, but even a good idea simply "stolen" can become a disaster if not properly executed.

This plan will require building a new bridge over the Caroni River and such an undertaking should of necessity resemble the Aranguez overpass with four lanes. Also, the topography of the land must not be altered as Caroni is a flood plain.

Seventeen years from conception to implementation is a reflection of how weak policy planning and execution have been in this country.

RONALD BHOLA

Caroni