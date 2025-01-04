Let's get healthy

Watermelon can be grilled for a light and refreshing snack. -

The new year has crept up on us all, and after indulging in all the Christmas treats, the best of us have sworn to "diet come the new year." This is normal behaviour, but with social media, as we enter the new year the ads for diets and exercise apps, supported with AI generated images of perfectly sculpted bodies, bombard our devices, promising results in 14-28 days.

Carnival is also around the corner, incentivising persons to get to the nearest gym, and fast. Gym memberships and dieting do peak after New Year's with masqueraders sweating it out with hopes of that "perfect" body come costume wearing time in March.

I must admit, just the thought of limiting my caloric intake makes me crazy, so instead I will cut the unhealthy foods out, increase my exercise and limit sugar. Once I start, the routine sets in and it becomes easier to get back on track. This should be the same for you. Although some persons revert to drastic caloric cuts in their daily regime, others practice intermittent fasting for as long as 18 hours choosing a window of six hours for their caloric intake. Each of these may give you fast results but it’s not sustainable. And let us not forget the new weight loss drugs Ozempic, Wegovy etc, each comes with its own list of disturbing side effects.

Most of us enjoy good food, there’s nothing is wrong with overindulging as long as you don’t make a habit of it. Practicing a healthy eating lifestyle is the key to remaining healthy all through the year, even though we may indulge ever so often.

The Mediterranean diet has been around for hundreds of years and it’s still touted as being the best "weight loss" diet around. It is not a diet per say, but a healthy eating lifestyle – an unprocessed diet using locally sourced foods, and clean ingredients. Unrefined grains, healthy oils, complex carbs, seasonal vegetables and fruit and small quantities of red meat.

For us Caribbean people this translates to market ready fruits and vegetables, provisions such as cassava, sweet potato, yam, dasheen and eddoes, plantain, green figs. Brown rice and unrefined flours made from eg. spelt, buckwheat, cassava or plantain. Coconut and olive oils. Butter not margarine, dried peas and legumes and low sodium flavourings if necessary. These are the foundations of a healthy and sustainable diet. And one which we can massage to fit our needs for delicious meals all year round.

Happy New Year to all!

Green fig pie

12 green figs

2 tbs butter

½ cup milk

½ cup grated cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bread crumbs

Boil figs in plenty of water, peel and crush with a potato crusher.

Now using an electric mixer add the milk and butter to the figs and beat until smooth, you may need a little more milk, add some cheese, season with salt and pepper.

Place in an oven proof dish, combine crumbs with a little salt and cheese.

Sprinkle onto figs and broil until golden.

Serves 4

Sweet potato galettes

2 lbs sweet potatoes

¼ cup butter, unsalted

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tbs chopped chives

2 tbs chopped chadon beni (cilantro)

Boil potatoes in their skins until just cooked, the potatoes need to be undercooked a little.

Peel and refrigerate overnight.

Grate potatoes with a hand grater on the coarsest grate.

Mix butter with oil and add a little to a frying pan,

When hot add about ½ cup grated potato, spread out in pan and sauté over moderate heat for about 4 to 5 minutes until bottom has crusted and browned.

Press potatoes together constantly.

Season with salt and pepper.

Turn and continue cooking until brown.

Continue with the rest of potatoes.

Sprinkle with chives.

Makes about 8 galettes.

Fish baked on callaloo leaves

1½ lbs fresh fish fillet marinated in 2 cloves minced garlic, one tablespoon minced chives and basil.

1 tbs coconut oil

2 cloves garlic minced

1 bunch callaloo bush, preferably rolled, tips removed and chopped

¼ cup coconut milk

6 basil leaves

1 tomato sliced

1 hot banana pepper, sliced

½ cup grated parmesan cheese, (optional)

Sauce:

2 tbs butter

2 tbs flour

1½ cups milk

½ tsp salt and pepper

Pinch grated nutmeg

Heat oil in a sauté pan add garlic and cook until fragrant and tender but not brown, add callaloo and sauté until wilted, season with salt and black pepper, add coconut milk and cover and simmer until tender about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Make the sauce, melt butter in a small sauce pan, add flour and cook to a smooth paste, do not brown, add milk and stir to remove any lumps, cook until thick, season with salt and pepper, add nutmeg.

Remove from heat.

Preheat oven to 350F.

Assemble the casserole, in an oven proof dish, place cooked callaloo onto the base of the greased dish, spread evenly, lay seasoned fish fillets on top, place tomato on top of fish, basil leaves and peppers.

Pour sauce on top of fish and sprinkle with parmesan cheese if using.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes just until fish is tender.

Serves 2 to 4

Grilled watermelon

Slice watermelon into 1 inch thick wedges, leave rind attached.

Sprinkle with a light mixture of sugar, salt, lime zest and red pepper flakes or brown sugar, lime and cumin.

Or sprinkle with Mexican Tajin if you have a bottle at home.

Place on a well-greased clean grill for 2-3 minutes per side.

