Eastern Region Steelpan Champions to be held in Lisa Morris-Julian's honour

The late Lisa Morris-Julian, left, and president of Pan Trinbago Beverley Ramsey-Moore at the Pan for D People Event held in the Eastern Region in 2024. - Photo courtesy Pan Trinbago

PAN TRINBAGO will pay tribute to the late Lisa Morris-Julian in 2025.

In a news release on January 4, Pan Trinbago said it will host the 2025 Eastern Region Steelpan Champions in her honour.

Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education and Member of Parliament for D’Abadie/O'Meara, her son Jesiah, six, and her daughter Xianne, 25, died in a fire at their Farfan Street, Arima home on December 16.

Their funeral took place on January 2 at the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima.

The release said, president Beverley Ramsey-Moore, vice president Terry Bernard, and eastern region chairman Anthony Walker represented Pan Trinbago at the funeral service.

Ramsey-Moore said in the release, "Mrs Morris-Julian’s unwavering support for Pan Trinbago, her commitment to fostering steelband culture, and her significant contributions to the development of steelbands in the Arima district have left an indelible mark."

She said Morris-Julian’s presence at countless steelpan events, including the recent Steelpan Crawl, "highlighted her deep belief in the transformative power of music and culture."

"Her patronage of the inaugural Eastern Region Steelpan Champions reflected her vision and dedication to uplifting our communities. In recognition of her invaluable contributions, Pan Trinbago is committed to hosting the Eastern Region Steelpan Champions in her honour."

"Originally scheduled for February 27, 2025, this event will now serve as a tribute to her enduring legacy, celebrating her passion for the arts and her tireless support of the Steelband movement," Ramsey-Moore said.

Pan Trinbago said, "Morris-Julian was a true and steadfast supporter of Pan Trinbago and steelband culture, regularly attending events and championing the steelpan movement. Most recently, in December 2024, she joined the Steelpan Crawl for the Single Pan Band Finals, exemplifying her genuine love for the art form and her dedication to the Steelband fraternity.

"Her memory will live on through the music, cultural legacy, and the lives she touched with her unwavering support and love for steelpan culture."