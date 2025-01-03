National call for respect, compassion

- David Reid

THE EDITOR: At FACTT (Fireworks Action Coalition of TT) we have been receiving reports on fireworks activities from all corners of TT following another New Year's night of terror at the hands of a few dissidents.

From all accounts some areas reported less activity. However, in general the horrific onslaught from fireworks on the peaceful, law-abiding citizens was louder and continued for longer than in the past.

We call on the Commissioner of Police (CoP) to publish, without delay, how many permits were issued, and for what areas, for the discharge of fireworks in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Arima as required according to the Summary Offences Act.

We also call on the CoP to report on how many arrests were made between the hours of 11 pm on December 31 and 2 am on January 1 of people discharging fireworks within a town without a permit or within 60 feet of any roadway in rural TT.

It is abhorrent that the government, by its actions, has chosen to continue protecting the lawless and those who benefit from the sale of fireworks in preference to protecting the lives, livelihoods and habitat of law-abiding citizens and all living creatures.

This mindset is in itself reason for the state of crime and lawlessness in TT. What, we ask, will be the long-term benefit of this current state of emergency (SoE) if this mindset doesn't change to prioritise compassion for the peace and security of the law-abiding over the lawless?

Due to the failure of the government and the CoP, it is left up to us, the citizens, to protect the peaceful serenity of TT for all citizens – the young, the old, the infirm – and animals.

Let us all refrain from causing harm to others and instead act with compassion while respecting each other, and bring peace, security and serenity back to TT.

ROGER MARSHALL

FACTT