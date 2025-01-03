MP Lisa Morris-Julian buried with son

BALISIER SEND-OFF: Mourners wave Balisier flowers, the symbol of the PNM, as the coffins of D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and her two children leave the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima en route to the nearby cemetery on Thursday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

AS IN life, so too in death, Lisa Morris-Julian was always there for her children.

The D’Abadie/O’Meara MP and two of her children – daughter Xianne Julian, 25, and son Jesiah Julian, six – perished in a fire which gutted the family home on Farfan Street, Arima, on December 16. She had served as MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education since 2020.

Just as she was found, hugging little Jesiah, among the rubble and ashes of the ruined family home a little over two weeks ago, Morris-Julian would spend her final, earthly rest with her son, with both being buried in the same casket. She was a doting mother even to the end.

Under rainy skies which added to the mournful mood, Morris-Julian and her children were interred at the Santa Rosa cemetery following a funeral at Santa Rosa RC Church.

Xianne was buried in a silver casket. Morris-Julian and Jesiah were buried together in a brown casket.

Several people including the Prime Minister, speaking at a prior memorial service at the Ministry of Education, attested to how close Morris-Julian was to her children, especially her last child Jesiah, who even at his young age regularly tried to get involved in the conversation whenever his mother’s phone rang for official business.

“He would be climbing all over her, trying to talk into the phone,” a close associate and friend of Morris-Julian recently told Newsday.

Initial reports from the accident scene which included neighbours’ testimony, were that one minute Morris-Julian was outside her home but she quickly dashed in when she realised the house was on fire, in an effort to save her children. Her husband Daniel, who also tried to save his family members, suffered severe burns to both of his hands.

Yesterday at the funeral, he wiped away tears with his arms as both of his hands were bandaged

‘Mummy, you were my best friend’

During the funeral, Morris-Julian’s daughter Anya Morris testified to how close her mother had been to all her children. She said the three were now together in Paradise.

Anya said Jesiah was not just a child but “a shining light” in everyone’s lives. She said Jesiah had astonished people with his great intelligence, as she fondly recalled his love for animals and toy dinosaurs. “He was bright and sharp.” Anya described her mother as her best friend.

She recalled Morris-Julian as “the best mother, wife, sister, daughter, neighbour and friend anybody could ask for.” Anya said, “Mummy you were my best friend. I don’t know how to go on without you.”

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis gave a heartfelt tribute, and as she did when she arrived at the scene of the fire on December 16, broke down in tears while speaking at the funeral.

She cited the Book of Matthew’s promise that those who mourn will be comforted, adding that much spiritual insight came from the Bible’s shortest verse (John 11:35) “Jesus wept.” Robinson-Regis recalled Morris-Julian as a friend, daughter, moral compass and fellow traveller in a political journey.

She likened her relationship to Morris-Julian to the biblical story of Ruth and Naomi, a woman who lost her husband but nonetheless then up-kept her mother-in-law. In this, Robinson-Regis said their relationship was marked by love, loyalty, friendship and devotion.

“I know there are many who will never understand how colleagues can come to anguish, so genuinely, over the loss of another; How we could truly lament over the someone with whom we walked many miles, spent many hours and shared many thoughts.

“But we can and we do. Because at the end of the day Lisa and all of us as politicians, regardless of our affiliation, are humans first.

“Therefore in grief, nothing else matters. Nothing.” The minister said her late colleague had championed numerous causes, some only known by her colleagues after her death.

“It is difficult to speak of Lisa in the past tense but I am convinced her legacy will be one of compassion, courage and an unyielding belief in the goodness of humanity.

“I will remember Lisa for her wisdom that was rooted in her firm grasp of her community, her kindness, her ability to inspire those around her, even when she questioned her own ability.”

She thanked Morris-Julian’s family for giving her to the PNM.

Through sobs, Robinson-Regis said almost in a whisper, “Goodbye my darling daughter. Goodbye my sweet sister. Goodbye my friend. Rest in peace. We will always love you and we will miss you. Thank you.”

PM: She sought to serve

The Prime Minister saluted Morris-Julian by saying at her recent screening to stand again as the PNM’s candidate for D’Abadie/O’Meara, no one found it necessary to ask her any questions about her political track-record. Dr Rowley said the Cabinet, the PNM and indeed the nation were still in shock and disbelief at Morris-Julian’s passing.

He related that at any PNM screening, the clock is reset for all MPs seeking selection to be a candidate. But in Morris-Julian’s case her record was so clean and clear that the selection committee did not need to ask her anything. “Lisa’s screening lasted one and a half minutes,” Rowley said.

He also paid tribute to her work as a minister saying that sometimes a “minister in the ministry” would have personality clashes with the substantive minister. But this was never the case with Morris-Julian. This was clearly evident by the outpouring of grief by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who wept during the service especially when she walked past Morris-Julian’s sealed coffin.

The PM said Morris-Julian never sought status, but rather to serve.

“She never sought power, fame, fortune or influence.” He said in her death, it became clear just how special Morris-Julian had been.

The PM said 48-year-old Morris-Julian’s life was cut short tragically, but what she had achieved in her brief time in public service, was more than what most people achieved in their entire lives. “She gave without counting the cost, laboured without seeking reward.”

Rowley admitted that such tragic losses could lead some to question their faith. He recalled that even Jesus Christ, in His last moments on the cross, implored His Heavenly Father, “My God, why hast thou forsaken me?” He said that God never gave anyone more than they could bear and that it was up to those still living, to carry on Morris-Julian’s legacy of service to the people and the nation.

Mourners included many Arimians, relatives, friends, members of the PNM Women’s League, PNM councillors, Opposition MPs Rushton Paray and Dr Rai Ragbir, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, Cabinet colleagues, Chief of Defence Staff Daryl Daniel, Carib community leader Ricardo Bharath and past Arima councillors including former deputy mayor Cagney Casimire.

Casimire told Newsday he was confident the Arima Borough Council would find ways to honour the memory of Morris-Julian who was also a former Arima mayor.