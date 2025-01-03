Help Me Help You Foundation, Vybz Kartel host cheer event

Santa Claus presents toys and clothing to children assembled at American Stores in St James during the Christmas Cheer event hosted by the Help Me Help You Foundation, in collaboration with Vybz Kartel, American Stores and the One Caribbean Unity Festival. -

OVER $100,000 worth of merchandise and appliances was distributed to mothers and children at the St James-branch of American Stores, as the Help Me Help You Foundation, in collaboration with Jamaican star, Vybz Kartel, the One Caribbean Unity Festival and American Stores, hosted its first collaborative Christmas Cheer event.

Help Me Help You Foundation director Ornella Luces shared Christmas hams, light refreshments, toys and clothing, while America Stores director Amir Maybodi presented various appliances, large and small, to scores of mothers and children, said a release from Overtime Media.

American Stores' managing director Amir Maybodi said he was happy to help so many people and thrilled to partner with Jamaican star Vybz Kartel.

He said: "He is one of my favourite entertainers of all time, so when he agreed to partner with us to give back to the fans and to the wider community, it was a no-brainer. We had already planned to do this, but teaming up made it better and Ms (Luces) organised everything and co-ordinated the day perfectly."

Luces, in the release, described the event as "a resounding success" and called on other artistes and corporate partners to do more for their communities.

She said: "It made us so happy to help so many people today and to see the smiles on the children's faces while also giving some hope to their parents.

"We will definitely want to do it again next year and hopefully for many more years to come, so we hope that other artistes will support and other corporate entities will jump on board to assist as well.

"We all know how hard the times are and how challenged most people, and especially parents, are to make ends meet, so we want to encourage and help facilitate those who are doing well to help those who are not and really make a difference."

American Stores employee Michael Lemaitre traded his work uniform for a Santa Claus suit and presented toys and clothes to the children, as their parents lined up and waited for appliances such as kettles, toasters, blenders and some stoves and fridges, the release said.

Luces estimated that just under 200 people came to the store where the merchandise was distributed, and promised to do more for children in particular next year and going forward.

"We had a mother come who was not on our list, but her house was recently destroyed in a fire and she came early and brought all her documents to show us what happened. She started crying from telling and reliving the experience, and didn't want to be on camera, but we were able to give her a bed and some cash at least...

"I think next year, we're going to have to make this event even bigger and better, with more stuff for the children."

After the event, Luces reported that all contributors expressed great satisfaction.

"Kartel and his manager TJ both called and said they were happy it was a success. They were happy to be in touch with the fans, and Kartel said his heart was warmed by the turnout he saw and he was pleased. He was elated to know he could have helped his people in Trinidad for Christmas and looks forward to visiting his second home again soon. They thanked the fundation for successfully executing and for Amir’s extreme generosity for giving more than he was supposed to, and wished everyone in TT a wonderful holiday and a bright and prosperous New Year."