TTCSI supports state of emergency

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) has expressed its support for the Government's state of emergency (SoE) enacted to curb the upsurge in violent crime.

The SoE empowers the police (and defence force) to carry out searches without warrants, to detain suspects for 48 hours in the first instance and to restrict the movement of suspects, but does not impose any curfew.

In a statement on December 30, the prominent business group said, "The TTCSI fully supports the initiatives undertaken by the Government to address the pervasive criminal activity that continues to threaten the safety and well-being of our nation. We understand the urgent need to protect our citizens, which is integral to the continued development of our nation."

Representing the services sector, the TTCSI was particularly encouraged by the Government’s assurance the SoE would not disrupt economic activities.

"We are pleased that there is no curfew at this time, which allows law-abiding citizens and businesses to continue their operations uninterrupted.

"By targeting criminal elements while preserving the operations of businesses and industries, this initiative strikes a crucial balance between national security and economic stability."

The TTCSI said crime affects all facets of society, including the ability of coalition members to do business.

"A secure environment is critical to fostering growth, investment, and innovation within the services sector. We commend the Government for recognising this and for implementing measures that will help to restore confidence among local and international customers and stakeholders, ensuring that businesses, investors and citizens can operate without fear."

TTCSI remained committed to collaborating to ensure the success of these measures and to supporting the services sector’s contributions to TT’s economic stability and development. "We encourage all citizens and businesses to co-operate with the authorities, remain vigilant, and adhere to any directives issued by the government and law enforcement agencies alike."