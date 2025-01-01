Tricia Mohan-Volney sets the table for fine dining etiquette

Tricia Mohan-Volney, founder of Royalty Academy of Etiquette. - Royalty Academy of Etiquette

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Tricia Mohan-Volney is set on redefining the importance of etiquette in Trinidad and Tobago.

The 52-year-old mother of two boys, Mohan-Volney is a full-time mom and part-time entrepreneur, passionately working to cultivate confidence, grace, and poise in her students.

Her journey into the world of etiquette began in an unexpected setting – a State Dinner at the Diplomatic Centre which she attended with her husband and she noticed that many people were unfamiliar with basic table manners and dining etiquette.

“Later that night, on my way home, I decided that this was something I would love teaching; it was definitely needed, and I should grab the opportunity to pursue it,” she told Newsday.

>

In 2016, Mohan-Volney founded the Royalty Academy of Etiquette, offering training in fine dining etiquette for both adults and children, business etiquette and protocol as well as basic makeup tutorials.

Determined to offer the best service, Mohan-Volney completed an events management programme at Arthur Lok Jack in 2016 and graduated in 2018. In August 2016, she also completed etiquette certification at the Etiquette School of Florida, and in 2021, she trained in Fine Dining and Afternoon Tea with Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles III.

“My business, Royalty Academy of Etiquette, evolved from Royal-T, reflecting my royal-themed background. After working at Royal Bank and Royal Caribbean, this was my return to work after 14 years. I renamed it Royalty Academy of Etiquette in 2022,” she said with a smile.

The academy provides training to corporate entities, schools, churches, and individuals.

“The true test of any type of etiquette training is the manner in which one handles situations, as and when they arise, with utmost confidence and pride. From a simple handshake, to introductions, to seating rules and even to appropriate dining skills. Displaying these etiquette skills is truly a mark of distinction,” Mohan-Volney said.

The Christmas season into the new year and Carnival is usually a hectic time for Mohan-Volney, as she there are lots of family gatherings, corporate events and other festivities and celebrations.

She said although she enjoys all her training sessions, there are some that stand out.

Among them, the July 2022 session when she collaborated with the First Lady of Dominica Melissa Skerrit to train over 200 primary school students in Dominica, at the serene Cabrits Kempinski, Jungle Bay and picturesque Fort Young Hotels. Then in November of that year, she hosted a Children’s Fine Dining training event at Hyatt Regency, Trinidad. She said while many people were doubtful she would get enough participants, the event was oversubscribed.

>

“It was truly a dignified and memorable experience for all the children in attendance. This particular event remains close to my heart as it was described as my ‘Marquee event’ by my late husband, Justice Herbert Volney, who sadly passed away just four weeks after.”

Another memorable event for Mohan-Volney came in 2023 when she offered her first adult fine dining training event at Krave Restaurant.

“Again, this was oversubscribed, and a truly successful training event as reported by those in attendance,” she said.

And in March when she hosted the delegates of the Mrs Universe TT pageant.

“All delegates explored the rudiments of dining including the traditional customs of Europe and the far East. Many skills were taught and well received by the delegates.”

Despite her successes though, she believes that etiquette training has room to grow in TT. She advocates for integrating such programmes into schools’ post-SEA and post-CSEC curricula.

“Corporate bodies or even past students or PTA’s can sponsor the graduating class at a school of their choice,” she suggested.

“Corporate bodies can also include this type of training as part of their corporate fine tuning. Many of those who hold high positions can hardly hold their knives and forks with perfection…sadly so,” she noted.

>

“Etiquette training has quite a long way to go in TT if we are interested in transitioning to first world status.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Mohan-Volney plans to expand her reach to Tobago and the wider Caribbean.

“Etiquette is a much-needed life skill in today’s world,” she said, and shared some tips on dining etiquette.

“Being polite, cultured and well-mannered are at the top of this list. Once this is developed, it can prevent embarrassing situations by building self-confidence socially, professionally and otherwise.”

Proper posture

“Whether dining with friends in a casual setting or dining in a formal setting, one’s posture is of great importance. Sitting upright is critical for digestion and this allows gravity to naturally push your food to your stomach and reduces the chance of accidental choking whilst swallowing.

“Feet should be kept flat on the ground and back straight. Your elbows should be kept off the table to avoid slouching and prevent unwanted food stains. Food should always come up to your mouth and you should never slouch down to your food. It goes without saying that your mouth should remain closed whilst chewing” she stated.

Conversations at the table

“Dining is considered a social event. Conversations should be light and pleasant and kept among those seated closest to you. It is important to note that the way we choose to behave while dining says a great deal about ourselves and our attitudes and this greatly affects the way others perceive us.”

>

Secure devices

“Cell phones, iPads, tablets and other devices should be muted and kept off the table,” she advised.

“While this is the proper thing to do, an exception may be made depending on the particular setting involved. In casual settings, it may be permitted but should be cleared by the host/hostess of the event.”

Napkin usage

“Once seated, unfold the napkin and place onto your lap. Fold the napkin in half and place the folded side against you. Napkins should be used at all times but should never be used to blow your nose, tuck into your shirt or even clean your cutlery. The only time the napkin makes its way back to the table is when you are ready to leave the table.

“At this time, it should be casually placed on the table in front of you.”

Holding of cutlery

“Cutlery placed at your table setting can be very daunting. Keep in mind that the table would be set in anticipation of the meal that is to be served. The outermost silverware is for the first course and use of the cutlery moves inwards towards your dinner plate for every course thereafter. Ensure that the cutlery is firmly held with the fork in your left hand and knife in the right hand; this is known as the Continental style of dining. The tines of the fork are kept downwards throughout your dining. Hold the fork firmly with your index finger at the back of the fork and at the back of the knife between the handle and the blade. When resting, cutlery is placed on your plate with the handles kept apart.

“Once finished, rest your cutlery diagonally in the 10-4 clock position. This indicates to the wait staff that you are finished and ready to proceed to the next course.”

>

General tips

“It is important that you take your cue from your host or hostess and try not to proceed ahead of their lead. Pace yourself but keep up with them throughout the courses. Remember that food moves around the table from left to right or anti clockwise if food is served at the table. Leave a little space for dessert and ensure that it is consumed in small and manageable pieces. Whatever your dining setting, casual or formal, ensure that you savour the dining experience. Be respectful of others and remember that opinions of you are formed at the table.”