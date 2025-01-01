Toastmasters TT celebrates 40th anniversary

Area director 30 Christopher Romain,left, Clara Ifill, Petula Joachim-Thomas, and Ryan Rope. -

Toastmasters TT celebrated its 40 anniversary with a gala dinner at the MIC-IT Macoya Technology Centre, Tunapuna on December 15.

A media release said the theme – The Evolution - Past, Present and Future celebrated four decades of empowering speakers, shaping leaders, and fostering personal growth across the nation.

The event was attended by current and former Toastmasters, as well as aspiring members who came together to honour the organisation’s legacy.

The formal part of the evening’s proceedings began with a welcome address by the chairperson of the gala committee, Lennox Sealy who challenged the organisation to evolve and to benchmark and implement some of the key initiatives successful organisations in today’s world are executing.

The patron of the initiative who bought Toastmasters to TT was Philip Guy Rochford, CEO of National Commercial Bank at the time.

Although he was not present at the celebration, he sent heartfelt greetings and a powerful message that ignited the shared sense of purpose, the release said. Nazeer Sultan, co-founder of Toastmasters TT, was the feature speaker.

He was part of the team that met at the Hilton Trinidad on December 15, 1984.

At the gala, he handed over a copy of a documentary that chronicled the history of Toastmasters in TT to Sandra Theodore.

Garth Thomas, advanced communicator gold, who followed Sultan at the podium, issued a challenge all members to engage in a massive membership drive to catapult the organisation into a new decade.

He passionately outlined the bold vision of becoming District TT of Toastmasters International by its golden 50th Anniversary in 2034.

The evening also shone a spotlight on excellence, as most valuable toastmasters from each club were honoured for their exceptional contributions.

The presentations were capped by area director Ryan Roper who focused on a technological future, the release said.

Following an appeal to guests to get on-board the Toastmasters movement and a call to current toastmasters to recommit the evening by area director Petula Joachim Thomas, and a vote of thanks by area director Clara Ifill, the evening ended.

The evening also featured lively performances, captivating speeches from past and current leaders, and a sumptuous dinner, the release said.

Adding to the festivities were exclusive commemorative items, giving attendees a tangible keepsake of this historic occasion.