Let’s build stronger Trinidad and Tobago together

Rushton Paray - ...

THE EDITOR: As we approach a new year, it is a time for reflection and resolve. TT faces significant challenges that threaten our progress, but with collective will and action, we can chart a course toward a brighter, more secure future.

Our over-reliance on the energy sector has left us vulnerable. Declining oil and gas revenues, coupled with global shifts toward renewable energy, make it clear that diversification is no longer optional – it is imperative. We must pivot to opportunities in agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and sustainable tourism to build a resilient economy that provides jobs and ensures long-term prosperity.

Corruption remains a deep-rooted concern, eroding trust in governance and weakening national development. It is time for stricter oversight, transparent processes, and unwavering accountability. Public servants must lead by example, demonstrating integrity in every decision. The fight against corruption is not just about policies; it’s about restoring faith in the institutions meant to serve us all.

The rising tide of violent crime continues to threaten the safety and well-being of our communities. Organised crime, gang violence, and the proliferation of firearms require urgent intervention. Beyond strengthening law enforcement, we must address the root causes – poverty, unemployment, and lack of opportunities. Expanding youth development programmes, creating pathways to education and employment, and fostering community engagement are critical steps.

Environmental degradation poses a long-term threat to our livelihoods and health. Events such as oil spills and deforestation highlight the need for stronger environmental protection policies and enforcement. TT's natural beauty is one of our greatest assets; safeguarding it is not just an obligation, but also an opportunity to promote eco-tourism and sustainable development.

>

While these challenges may seem daunting, history shows that we are a nation of resilience and ingenuity. Our multicultural heritage, boundless creativity, and industrious spirit have seen us through difficult times before.

To move forward, we must embrace the opportunities of the future:

Embracing the digital economy: By investing in technology and digital transformation, we can create high-value jobs, modernise public services, and attract global businesses to our shores.

Revolutionising agriculture: Leveraging technology and innovation in agriculture can boost food security, reduce imports, and create export opportunities.

Tapping into renewable energy: Solar, wind, and ocean energy can become pillars of economic diversification, reducing our carbon footprint and securing energy independence.

Developing blue economy initiatives: Sustainable use of our ocean resources can lead to advancements in fisheries, aquaculture, and maritime services.

These are not abstract goals – they are tangible opportunities waiting to be seized. Achieving them requires every citizen to play their part.

Get involved in local and national issues; your voice matters. Support local businesses to stimulate economic growth. Participate in crime prevention efforts by fostering safer, united communities. Advocate for and adopt environmentally friendly practices in your daily life.

The strength of TT lies in its people. Our ancestors laboured, sacrificed, and envisioned a country where every citizen could thrive. We must honour their legacy by ensuring that future generations inherit a nation that reflects the best of our collective potential.

>

As we step into 2025, let us do so with a renewed sense of purpose. The challenges are great, but our capacity to overcome them is greater. Let us rise together – as one people under the red, white, and black – and build a TT that we can all be proud to call home.

This is our moment. This is our responsibility. Together we can achieve the greatness that we desire.

RUSHTON PARAY

Mayaro MP