Kamla: 2024, a year of darkness

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the declaration of a state of emergency (SoE) two days before the new year shows 2024 was a year of darkness for TT.

But she said a general election and the return of the UNC to government offers new hope to the population in 2025.

In her New Year's message, Persad-Bissessar said, "Without a doubt, 2024 has been one of the most difficult and challenging years for Trinidad and Tobago."

This, she continued, "was the year our country experienced unparalleled trauma and terror from the unprecedented crime and violence wave that has plunged our nation into a seemingly permanent state of darkness and despair."

Persad-Bissessar added this was reinforced by the declaration of the SoE.

"Over 625 citizens were murdered, even as others suffered countless financial losses and destruction brought on by rampant home invasions, assaults, robberies, and extortions."

She repeated the opposition's criticisms of the government's failures in areas other than crime such as education, health and the economy.

"Yet, all is not lost, for the new year traditionally ushers in a period of renewal, hope, and a new chance to get it right, and it is my greatest hope that in 2025, our country will once more regain the peace, prosperity, security, and progress that has eluded us in the past decade."

Persad-Bissessar said this hope rests in large measure in the next general election which is constitutionally due by August and the UNC winning that election.

She promised that once the UNC returns to office, TT will experience an abundance of new possibilities that will improve the lives of the population.

Persad-Bissessar said 2025 "is our year to make that ultimate change and positive difference in our lives, and I hope every single citizen finds the strength of character, willpower, and determination to so do."