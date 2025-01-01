Jereem Richards, Leah Bertrand nominated for First Citizens awards

TT's Jereem Richards. AP PHOTO - AP

Eighty-eight standout TT youth and senior athletes have been nominated for the 2024 First Citizens Sports Awards at Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on January 11.

This year’s theme is “The Power of Perseverance” and is aimed at highlighting “the remarkable journeys of athletes who have overcome obstacles, shattered records, and inspired countless fans worldwide,” a First Citizens Sports Foundation media release said on December 31.

Among those nominated are 2023 Sportsman of the Year Nicholas Paul, who participated in his second Olympic Games in Tokyo.

However, a new Sportswoman of the Year will be crowned for 2024 since last year’s winner Michelle-Lee Ahye was not nominated.

Originally held in March, the event will now be hosted in January and broadcast live on SportsMax.

Dr Terry Ali, chairperson of the First Citizens Sports Foundation, said the awards, “…is a tribute to the incredible determination and passion of our athletes and all the support systems that go into representing our country. The new date allows us to enhance the experience for everyone involved and give our athletes the recognition they deserve.”

The nominees include more than 25 sporting disciplines, among them standout athletics performers Jereem Richards and Leah Bertrand. Richards and Bertrand won the TT Olympic Committee senior athletes of 2024 on December 29.