Innovative Democratic Alliance: SoE not the way to go

IDA political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus -

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) says implementing a state of emergency (SoE) is not the solution to crime.

“The latest SoE is yet another band-aid on a gaping wound which clearly demonstrates this government has no plan,” the party said in a statement on December 30.

“It fails to address the deeper roots of crime, leaving our communities to suffer under policies that do little more than extend the reach of law enforcement without meaningful support for the people.”

The IDA added, “Crime is a symptom, not the cause, and if we continue to focus on the symptoms, the patient never gets better and the crisis never ends.

“We know the daily struggles faced by communities across the country like Laventille, where neglect and broken promises have left families in cycles of poverty, hopelessness and violence.

>

“The government has labelled crime a public health issue but where are the early intervention programmes regarding, health, jobs, and schools needed to heal our people? Words without action are just noise.”

The party observed that areas like Laventille, which have traditionally supported the People’s National Movement, have remained trapped in the same challenges. “Promises of progress have led to little real change.”

It argued crime would not be defeated by fear or suppression.

“It is through liberation – empowering communities to take control of their future – that we can build lasting peace.

“We need policies that give people power to decide what their communities need most. Whether it’s more relevant education in schools, access to early intervention healthcare needs, jobs, start-up for local businesses or the authority to monetise their community assets, the people must have a seat at the table and the resources to make those priorities a reality.”

The IDA added, “This is how we fight crime – not by pushing it into shadows, but by building up communities so that crime isn’t an option. It is time that communities are allowed to lead and chart their own destiny by establishing local bodies and provide them with direct funding to identify and solve their most pressing issues. The people know what’s best for their neighbourhoods, not distant politicians.

Prevention is better than cure and therefore that begins with investing in futures and not just the police force.”

The party argued that declaring crime as a "public health issue" isn’t enough.

“Treat it like one.”

>

The IDA called for the creation of alliances between social workers, health-care providers, educators and law enforcement to tackle the roots of violence which, it believes, are related to inefficiencies in all of these areas.

“Areas like Laventille have been loyal to the PNM for too long without seeing change. It’s time for leaders to be held accountable and for real resources to flow into these communities for them to thrive without being held in a state of perpetual dependency.