Cunupia man on murder charge

- File photo

A Cunupia man appeared before a Master of the High Court charged with the murder of Keshav Jahgoo, who was killed on December 17.

A police statement on December 31 said that Daniel Ragoonath, 25, of Jonathan Trace, appeared before Master Franklin, in the North Court B, on December 27. A sufficiency hearing is set for June 25.

Jahgoo, 38, a labourer, was last seen in the company of another man in the Cunupia district, around 11 pm on December 17. His body was found the next day with stab wounds.

One man was held on December 19, by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III).

Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Persad and supervised by Insp Stephen-James, both of HBI Region III.

>

Ragoonath was charged by WPC Tricia Knights on December 26, following advice from Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen Jaglal, on Christmas Day.

Barber robbed at gunpoint

The current state of emergency (SoE) and its increased powers for law enforcement were not enough to stop a Siparia barber from being robbed at gunpoint as he left his shop on the night of December 30.

Police said the man was closing his shop located at a mall on High Street, Siparia around 9.30 pm when an armed bandit approached him.

Fearful for his life, the barber handed over $700 and jewellery worth $7,000. The bandit ran off. Police responded but were unable to locate the assailant. Investigations are ongoing.

An SoE was declared on December 30 in response to what then-acting Attorney General Stuart Young said was an imminent threat of reprisal gang killings nationwide.

A curfew was not implemented like the SoEs of 1990, 2011, and 2021, as Young explained it was declared to give law enforcement extra powers to target criminal elements with illegal weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Moruga men dodge bullets

Two Moruga men were left counting their blessings after dodging bullets and escaping unharmed during an early-morning robbery on December 30.

>

The men, both from Indian Walk, were liming near a bar along Manahambre Road around 1.15 am when two men got out of a white Nissan Navara and announced a robbery.

The men later told investigators that one of the bandits pointed a gun at him and fired. He and his liming partner ran off leaving their silver Nissan B14 idling. The robbers jumped into the car and drove off only to crash into a light pole a short distance away along Manahambre Road.

The bandits jumped out of the car and escaped on foot. Crime scene investigators recovered one spent nine-millimetre shell at the scene. WPC Sheppard is continuing enquiries.