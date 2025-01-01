Bandits steal ring stove from Matelot beach house

A Cocorite man was attacked and robbed by three men while walking in St James on December 30.

The 23-year-old victim was walking along Patna Street around 4 pm when a man called out to him.

The victim began walking faster but was hit in the back of his head when he reached the corner of Patna and Bombay Street.

The man who called out to him was joined by two other men who were all armed with knives.

The three men stood over him and kicked and cuffed him before they demanded he give them his valuables.

The men stole $4,380 cash from the victim before running off along Patna Street.

PC Ali of the St James Police Station is investigating.

Earlier that day, a man and his wife returned to their Matelot beach house to find bandits had stolen their stove.

On December 13, the couple locked all the doors and windows of the house at Rosehill Samuel Street and left.

They returned on December 30 and noticed a window on the southern side or the house had been pried open.

Upon checking they realised two ring stoves valued at $200 each and a tank of cooking gas were missing.

Meanwhile, bandits in Tobago broke into a Play Whe shop and stole more than $15,000 in cash and items.

Around 2pm on December 28, an employee secured the Play Whe Centre at Burnett Hill, Scarborough and went away.

She returned around 8.15 am on December 30, and saw a lock missing from the steel door at the front of the building.

She entered and saw the room was ransacked, some sheets of galvanise in the roof pried open, a DVR, and a US$400 vault with $13,000 cash missing.

Police believe the bandits entered and left through the roof.

PC Preudhomme is continuing enquiries.