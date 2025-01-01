Babies at SFGH

From left, Michelle Benjamin-Foster, patient care co-ordinator, embraces a smiling Adesha Luke as she cuddles her New Year’s joy. Also in the photo are Hazel Ann Mills, assistant head nurse and Cherry-Ann Hackshaw-Titte, RN/licensed midwife. - Photo courtesy South West Regional Health Authority

AS of midday on January 1, New Year’s Day, at least two babies were born at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) confirmed that at 3.02 am, Adesha Luke welcomed her bundle of joy at the hospital.

A Facebook post at 11.10 am added: “The SWRHA thanks all our valued clients and staff and wishes everyone a happy New Year 2025.”

No further information was provided.

Newsday learned that another woman also celebrated the birth of her baby.

