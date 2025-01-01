Babies at SFGH
AS of midday on January 1, New Year’s Day, at least two babies were born at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) confirmed that at 3.02 am, Adesha Luke welcomed her bundle of joy at the hospital.
A Facebook post at 11.10 am added: “The SWRHA thanks all our valued clients and staff and wishes everyone a happy New Year 2025.”
No further information was provided.
Newsday learned that another woman also celebrated the birth of her baby.
