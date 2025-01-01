Attorney killed after church, hours before new year

Attorney Randall Hector -

ATTORNEY Randall Hector was killed in a drive-by ambush on December 31, mere hours before the start of the new year, even as the country is under a state of emergency.

Police reports said Hector, 43, left Seventh Day Adventist Church on Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain, around 7.30 pm, and was heading to his car parked along Stanmore Avenue Albion street when two vehicles – a black SUV and a Nissan B15 – pulled up alongside him.

Police said several gunshots were heard and Hector was found bleeding from wounds to his chest.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Cpl Yearwood, PC Murray, and CID officers Cpl Rahim and PC Patel are on the scene along with Snr Supt Thom , ASP Stanley and ASP Ramlogan.

Hector opened his own firm, RW Hector & Associates, after leaving the elite intelligence agency Strategic Services Agency (SSA) as its legal director.

Before that, he was a prosecutor with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and a state attorney with the Office of the Attorney General. Sources said he still did work for the Office of the DPP and the SSA.

Hector's was the 625th murder for 2024.

On December 30, a state of emergency (SoE) was declared to deal with a threat of imminent gang-related reprisal attacks, involving the use of high-calibre weapons and a resulting threat to public safety.

The decision was taken by the National Security Council around midnight that morning, following two incidents involving the murder of an individual outside the Besson Street Police Station on December 28, and an apparent reprisal killing of five people at Prizgar Lands, Laventille, on December 29.

On December 30, then Acting Attorney General Stuart Young said the SoE was declared as the Government acted on information provided to the National Security Council by the police based on intelligence.

On December 31, Hector's killing sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity.

Former prosecutor Jeron Joseph, who worked with Hector, remembered his colleague.

“We mourn the tragic and untimely loss of Randall Hector, a man whose life embodied excellence, compassion, and unwavering dedication. Randall was not just an esteemed attorney; he was a beacon of justice, a devoted father, a steadfast friend, and a loving husband.

“As an attorney, Randall pursued his craft with integrity, passion, and an unyielding commitment to fairness. His work was a testament to his belief in justice and his desire to make the world a better place. Clients and colleagues alike admired his intellect, his advocacy, and his tireless effort to fight for what was right.

“Such a brutal act is a cruel reminder of the fragility of life and the depths of violence that exist in this once beautiful land of the hummingbird.

“Yet, even in our grief, we must honour his legacy by standing against injustice, just as he did.

“Randall’s life, though cut short, was one of purpose, impact, and profound love. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, we hold onto the memories, the lessons, and the love he shared so generously.

“Rest in peace, Randall. Your light will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew you.”