Water fight in the capital
Jeff Mayers
Buckets and plastic bags of water were the weapons of choice for several Charlotte Street vendors, who entertained themselves with a friendly water fight on December 28.
Their playful antics amused fellow vendors, pedestrians, and even police officers who briefly passed by during the light-hearted encounter.
The vendors told Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers, who was there to capture these moments, that their sales were slow and they were keeping themselves busy.
