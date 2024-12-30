Hospital attendant dies in crash in Arima

Kendell Cox -

A 34-year-old hospital attendant was the country’s latest road fatality, after he crashed on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Food Basket in Arima.

He has been identified as Kendell Cox from La Horquetta.

According to a senior police source, the road death toll for the year stands at 119, as compared to 101 in 2023 – an 18 per cent increase.

Police said around 9.15 pm on December 28 Cox was driving his silver Nissan Wingroad near Food Basket when he overtook several vehicles in the left lane.

Cox lost control of his car and swerved into the middle of the road, hitting the median and then a tree, uprooting it.

Eyewitnesses called the Fire Services to remove him from his car. Cox died at the scene.

Newsday visited Cox’s home in La Horquetta on December 29 where his family and friends were gathered outside, mourning him.

His mother Jean Williams said Cox was the younger of her two sons and she could always rely on him for anything.

“He was very loving. He was also hard-working, especially for his two children.

“We had a very good understanding. When it was time to go in the grocery I’d go with him, because he’ll run the trolley and go and pick up things.”

She said she was trying to be emotionally strong, as people kept coming to the house to give their condolences, but admitted she was shaken by the incident.

Williams said Cox was a hospital attendant at the Chaguanas Health Facility and was on his way to work when his untimely death occurred. She recalled their last conversation, minutes before he left home.

“My two sons were here with us for the weekend and I ask him if he had to go to work tonight. He said ‘Yes ma’am. I have to go.’”

She said his statement of “I have to go” has repeated in her head since his death.

“Sometimes people talk and we interpret it (one way) and not take on what they say.”

Cox’s father was also present at the house. Asked how he would remember his son, Glenroy Cox said he was overwhelmed by a flood of memories and emotions.

“He was a loving fella. Always interested in doing his jobs and whatever little he could do.

“He was always on the move. Never sitting down and always looking to get work. He even had a landscaping project he was working on.”

Cox had two sons, a 14-year-old and a ten-year-old.

Asked how they were processing their father’s death, Williams said, “There was real bawling and thing last night. He was real close with his children.”

Williams said she has had excellent support from her friends and neighbours and her family from abroad were looking to return to Trinidad soon to provide extra support.

Williams message to drivers on the road was to take the necessary precautions.

“Sometimes we take chances and you never know. Sometimes it just good to be alert.”

Arrive Alive: More needs to be incorporated into licensing system

Newsday contacted Sharon Inglefield, president of Arrive Alive, a non-governmental organisation that seeks to educate the public on road safety and asked what could be done to control road traffic accidents and fatalities.

She said more systems needed to be implemented and incorporated into the system.

"Our drivers need to do defensive driving and risk assessments, which should be incorporated in to our licensing system.

"The practical examiners should also have dash cameras in their vehicles."

Inglefield emphasised the need for drivers to adjust their speed according to road conditions, noting that many fatalities were linked to speeding, alcohol consumption, and distracted driving. She also urged drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelt.

Inglefield also called for better resources for the police and for a change in mindset from road-users.

"The TTPS needs to be provided with the tools they need to do their job, like more speed guns for night detection when most of the serious crashes occur.

"There must also be political will to change mindsets, respecting vulnerable road users and encourage walking and cycling by providing these road users with safer infrastructure to walk and cycle from home, to work, school, market and back."

She also called for improvements in the public transportation services.

"We need to improve our bus service to encourage us all to take a bus or a taxi to decrease the amount of traffic on our roads and therefore serious collisions.

"The more traffic, the greater the risk of collisions."

Statistics from Arrive Alive showed as at December 3, 53 pedestrians were killed.

Inglefield said, "Our sidewalks need serious attention. Since we have forced pedestrians to walk in the roads, hence the attitude that they have become fearless, distracted, some of whom, have lost hope due to our economic situation.

"This is the only year that we have had pedestrian fatalities outnumbering drivers."

As at December 3, 34 drivers were killed in road fatalities, 19 less than the pedestrian figure.

Inglefield called for upgraded infrastructure including, raised pedestrian crossings, railings, markings, proper lighting and decrease speed where there was heavy pedestrian traffic.

