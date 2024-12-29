From Hyderabad to the Logos Hope: Life on the world’s largest floating book fair

The MV Logos Hope ship docked in the Scarborough Harbour on December 10. - Photos by Visual Styles

NAVYA LANKADASU’S first visit to the MV Doulos Hope cruise ship was surreal.

She was a young girl at the time but the experience, she recalled, was unforgettable.

“I expected a typical ship but instead I found a vibrant community buzzing with activity,” Lankadasu told WMN in an interview on December 21.

“The book fair was teeming with visitors and the numerous events created an electric atmosphere. I was amazed by the ship’s ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds.”

The Doulos Hope is a former cruise ship which now operates as a floating library, owned by a German, faith-based charity.

>

In 2011, Lankadasu visited the Doulos’ much larger sister ship, the MV Logos Hope, and was again blown away by the experience.

“I felt a similar sense of wonder but with a fresh perspective. The ship’s newness and energetic young volunteers inspired me to consider joining the crew in the future.”

Today, at just 23, Lankadasu is the, a position she assumed in early September. She previously served as the ship’s media relations officer.

The ship, which houses the world’s largest floating book fair, docked at the Scarborough port in Tobago, on December 10 after visiting Barbados.

But the vessel is more than just a one-stop-shop for books.

Its crew comprises international volunteers who are dedicated to sharing a message of knowledge and hope with people all over the world.

The Logos Hope left Tobago on December 26 and is currently in Trinidad, where it is expected to stay until January 26, 2025.

As communications manager, Lankadasu oversees the ship’s internal and external communications. Aside from managing media relations, she also crafts and shares engaging stories, creating content to promote the ship’s activities and vision.

She is hoping to volunteer onboard the Logos Hope until February 2026.

>

Lankadasu was born in India, which she described as “small and culturally rich.” But her roots are actually from the southern region in a city called Telangana, also known as the City of Pearls.

The city, she said, is well-known for its rich food cuisine and Irani influence.

“We’re basically a city that loves and takes pride in our food culture.”

Lankadasu was raised in Hyderabad but her parents come from two different states in South India. Her mother is originally from a state called Kerala, where its residents speak Malayalam while her father is from Andhra Pradesh, where Telugu is the native tongue.

“So growing up, my younger brother and I have learnt to speak both languages with our family apart from English and Hindi, which is our national language.”

Lankadasu has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, journalism and English literature. She also pursued a master’s degree in advertising and public relations in another southern Indian city, Bangalore.

After university, she interned for a year at the public relations agency, Shandwick, in Bangalore. There, she rose to the position of junior associate in client servicing, handling automobile brands.

Lankadasu said as a child, she was deeply influenced by her parents work with a non-profit organisation. Seeing their passion and joy, she said, inspired her to follow in their footsteps.

>

“Community service has always been a vital part of my life with regular volunteer work and community gatherings. Sharing love and hope comes naturally to me as it’s been a value that been instilled in me from a young age. It’s a big part of who I am and what drives me.”

She told WMN her association with the MV Doulos and Logos Hope ships began many years ago.

“As a child, my family and I have visited both the Logos Hope and Doulos ships and I was just fascinated with the books, people and especially the work that the ships do for the local communities they visit. And I knew that as an adult, I would definitely want to come back and volunteer for a year or two.

“So when I was looking for a change from my previous job role, I was reminded of the organisation and applied and here I am, seven countries and 11 months later.”

Since joining the Logos Hope in January, Lankadasu has been to seven countries: South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Barbados and now, TT.

But she’s only travelled to four countries since stepping into the position of communications manager.

Lankadasu said she did not visit India since joining the vessel’s team but she hopes to do so sometime next year.

She described working onboard the Logos Hope as a “very interesting and unique experience in the best way. Onboard we get to do life with people from 65-plus nationalities.”

>

For example, she works with a photographer from Japan, a content creator from the US, a French graphic designer and multi-media producers from the UK and Brazil.

“The cultural and global exposure that we get onboard is just amazing. Where else would I get the opportunity to travel around the world using my skills and education, grow in cultural intelligence and just make lasting memories with friends and chosen family from around the world?

“This experience has taught me that we may all come from different countries and cultures but we all can have the same passion and vision as a community, to ‘share knowledge, help and hope’ and also just to spread love.”

Lankadasu said her most memorable experience as communications manager so far occurred in Scarborough days after the ship docked.

“It was the spontaneous, team-building time in Scarborough. Our usual Friday “Team Time” was almost derailed due to our busy schedules but we decided to improvise. We grabbed food from the Smoke House and found a breath-taking spot by the sea, overlooking the rocks and our floating home, the Logos Hope.

“Sharing a delicious meal of barbecued meats and enjoying meaningful conversations while taking in the stunning view, created an unforgettable memory with my team.

“Seeing my team come together like this reminded me of my time with my family during the Christmas season, with a delicious, home cooked meal. This is my home away from home.”

Told that the final, catastrophic scene in the movie, Titanic, could engender feelings of fear and apprehension among would-be sea travellers, Lankadasu said working onboard the Logos Hope is nothing like what was depicted in the closing moments of the epic film.

Back when the RMS Titanic sank in April 1912, she said, safety standards for large vessels were not as sophisticated as they are today.

>

“The regulations, safety and security, which I am sure the captain and his team will know more about, has improved drastically since the time of the Titanic.”

She said, though, that people do get seasick.

“It’s a real thing but I believe for some, including myself, your body does get adjusted to sailing over a period of time. For some, it takes longer but it’s not something to be frightened of.”

Asked her advice for people thinking about working on a ship, Lankadasu said, “Come with a commitment to give to the community than receive.”

Despite her work demands, Lankadasu still finds time to spend with friends.

“We either go out and explore the city we are in, try some local meals, visit a local market or just watch a good movie with some comfort snacks.”

She said she also enjoys her own company “with some good jazz music or just reading a good book."

Lankadasu said she is currently reading Peace Is A Practice: An invitation to Breathe Deep and Find a New Rhythm for Life by Morgan Harper Nichols.

She is a poet, musician and artist whose work is inspired by people and their stories.