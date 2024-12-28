Features Rhythm 'n' Brews opens at Gulf City Newsday An Hour Ago Owner Sarah Ragoonath and San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris shake the hand of managing director of Gulf City Mall, Seunarine Sanmook at the opening of Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café, Gulf City Mall. - Photos by Lincoln Holder Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café opened at Gulf City Mall on December 15. The cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with live entertainment daily. Singer and songwriter Joel John performs at the opening of Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café at Gulf City Mal. Customers at the opening of Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café, Gulf City Mall onm December 15. From left, Francis Harris, distributor for New England coffee for the Caribbean chats with Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, Robert Parris, Mayor of San Fernando and Riyaad Hosein, councillor at the opening of Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café. > Staff pour champagne at the opening of Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café at Gulf City Mall. San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris speaks at the opening of Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café, Gulf City Mall on December 15. Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce speakis at the opening of Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café, Gulf City Mall on December 15.
