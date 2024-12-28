Rhythm 'n' Brews opens at Gulf City

Owner Sarah Ragoonath and San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris shake the hand of managing director of Gulf City Mall, Seunarine Sanmook at the opening of Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café, Gulf City Mall. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

Rhythm 'n' Brews Coffee Shop and Music Café opened at Gulf City Mall on December 15.

The cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with live entertainment daily.

