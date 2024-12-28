Not holding my breath

THE EDITOR: After all the letters in the newspapers last year from people complaining about the excessive and unlawful use of fireworks in residential areas, upsetting to the residents, pets and, more importantly, the elderly, what should I expect come New Year’s Eve?

Should I hold my breath and hope for the best? Not in this country. At least not yet. But when? By all means have fireworks, but with proper legislation for control of its use.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook