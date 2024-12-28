A nation in mourning

THE EDITOR: Yet another family was plunged into sorrow after the heart-wrenching murder of their beloved husband and father, Jose Luis, on December 19.

Described only as an honourable, hard-working, diligent, dedicated, industrious, knowledgeable, innovative, and genuinely humble human being, he has tragically become just another statistic in the ever-increasing chaos in TT.

This heartbreaking loss affects not only his family but also resonates throughout the wider business community, especially among those in the real estate development sector who have lost a remarkable contractor, leaving important projects stalled and dreams dashed.

The crime rate in TT has escalated to frightening heights, with criminals appearing more emboldened, moving about freely while believing themselves to be beyond reach. This stark reality looms over us. What should we say to a son under ten, excitedly awaiting his father’s return, only to face the heartbreaking news of his murder?

The inevitable political rhetoric will emerge, laden with justifications and promises, yet for this grieving family, those words feel empty. They must now navigate a life forever changed by anguish and loss.

The effects of crime reach far beyond personal grief; they stifle economic growth and deter investment. How can businesses flourish amid an atmosphere overshadowed by the fear of violence? The oppressive shadow of crime looms large, creating uncertainty for potential investments and entrepreneurial efforts. Business owners find themselves questioning the safety of their employees and the viability of their operations in such a dangerous environment.

To reclaim our cherished homeland, we must contemplate bold measures. First on the agenda must be a comprehensive approach to law enforcement, one that prioritises not just immediate responses to crime, but also long-term strategies addressing the underlying causes of criminal behaviour. This requires investing in education, community development, and mental health resources, which can help break the cycle of violence and despair.

Moreover, businesses need to come together to push for safer communities. We must rise to demand change now. Let us not be silenced by fears of political victimisation. Collaborating with law enforcement, local governments, and community organisations can form a strong alliance against crime. If necessary, we might consider adopting the approaches of leaders like Randolph Burroughs or Johnny Abraham.

Enhancing security measures, such as installing surveillance systems and establishing neighbourhood watch schemes, and utilising drones to deter criminal activity can foster a sense of safety.

Additionally, it’s crucial to engage in open dialogues about crime prevention and community security. By inviting citizens to discuss their concerns and suggestions, we can create tailored strategies that align with the community’s needs. Empowering individuals to take charge of their neighbourhoods could lead to a more vigilant and proactive society.

Ultimately, the pressing question remains: how can we create an environment where businesses feel secure enough to invest and thrive? It starts with a commitment to change – a united effort to prioritise safety, support victims, and hold offenders accountable. Only then can we aspire to lift the grim shadow of crime and foster a vibrant, prosperous TT.

As we grieve the loss of Jose Luis and many others, let us transform our sorrow into action. It is time to take back our streets, revive our communities, and rebuild our nation. Together we can create a future where families no longer face the agony of loss, and where businesses can flourish free from fear.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail

>