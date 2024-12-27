Police find 443 grammes of marijuana in Morvant
POLICE found 443 grammes of marijuana in Morvant on the evening of December 26.
A police statement on December 27 said that around 2-5 pm on December 26, Morvant officers searched a bushy area on Pitch Road and found a black bag with eight clear plastic wrappings.
Each of the wrappings had marijuana, which had an estimated street value of $13,290.
There were no arrests in this anti-crime exercise.
Comments
"Police find 443 grammes of marijuana in Morvant"