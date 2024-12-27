Police: 3 missing in Arima, Tobago, San Juan

Missing Arima man Nicholas Thomas -

The police service is appealing for the public’s urgent assistance in locating two missing men, one from Arima and one from Tobago.

In a release the police said Nicholas Thomas of Maturita Trace, Arima, was last seen on December 22. He was reported missing to the Arima police station on December 23.

It said Thomas is of African descent, five feet six inches tall, of slim build and brown in complexion, with an afro hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a pair of brown short pants and a brown jersey.

The service asked anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts to call the Arima Police Station at 667–3563, 667-2910 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or call any police station.

The police service is also seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 69-year-old Freddy Joefield.

>

Joefield, of Mt St George, was last seen on December 19. He was reported missing to the Scarborough Police Station on December 24.

He is of African descent, five feet five inches tall, of slim build, dark brown in complexion and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a pair of dark coloured short pants.

The service asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joefield is asked to call the Scarborough Police Station at 639–1200, 639-1056 or 800-TIPS, or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or call any police station.

The police have also appealed for help to locate Dinelle Hamlet of San Juan. A release on December 26, said Hamlet, 29, was last seen on December 24 and was reporting missing to the San Juan Police Station on Christmas Day.

She is of African descent, dark brown in complexion, five feet, six inches tall, with a low Afro hairstyle and has a scar on her forehead. She was last seen wearing a blue-coloured jersey, a pair of long blue jeans and a pair of slippers.

Anyone with information on Hamlet's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Juan Police Station at 674- 0100, or 999,

555, 911 or call 800-TIPS or any Police Station. .