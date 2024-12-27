PM disappointed about 600 murder toll

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE PRIME Minister has expressed disappointment that the murder toll for the year has crossed 600.

Dr Rowley promised government's continued full support for the police and urged the police, the Judiciary and the population to work together with the government to bring crime under control.

In a statement posted on Facebook on December 27, Rowley said, "I am very disappointed in the out turn where once again in this small nation, frequent killings see us, for the second year straight, recording over 600 deaths attributed to widespread violence."

He added, "The unacceptable high level of violent crime in the country has attracted the consistent attention and not inconsiderable resources of the state."

Rowley said more work needs to be done in many areas to curb crime.

"It was my hope and genuine expectation that the ongoing national effort against violent crime, particularly murders and other violent assaults, would have seen a visible reduction in number as we go forward."

Unfortunately, he continued, even the significant efforts of the national security agencies, have not deterred the criminal minds "which operate, as though, without fear of detection and certainty of timely, dissuading punishment."

Rowley acknowledged the government must do more at state level "to get the better of the widespread criminal conduct."

He repeated his call to "households of interest to get involved in doing more to increase the safety and security we all so desperately need."

These included the police, Judiciary and the population.

Rowley appealed to the police to make criminals uncomfortable with "penetrating detection methods."

"The government will continue to provide full support to the police and other agencies and encourages all stakeholders from the home to the courthouse to provide no safe harbour and comfort to the criminal element which believes that it can plan, execute and terrorise the nation with impunity."

To the population, Rowley said, "To those who know and are doing or saying nothing, stop normalising criminal conduct in your social life and to those who share the proceeds of violent criminal conduct, stop encouraging or shielding your family members and friends who are engaging in criminal conduct."

With respect to the Judiciary, he said, "To those in authority who are responsible for dispensing justice, stop pretending that criminals are the victims who deserve only mercy when by their heartless, lawless behaviour they are to receive firm punishment as prescribed by the law as enacted in anticipation to cover the various destabilising practices."

Rowley remained confident that "we as a nation cannot get the upper hand of criminal conduct which has evolved to becoming a major public health issue at this time."

But he added, "We will all need to do more and even do differently if we are to keep violent criminal conduct where it belongs."