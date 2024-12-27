NACTA: Security, economy will determine election result

A line of voters. - File photo

SECURITY and the economy are the issues that will determine who wins next year's general election.

These were the findings of multiple surveys conducted by the North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) this year.

In a statement on December 27, NACTA said, "Two of the most important issues are the state of the economy (cost of living, availability of foreign currency, high paying jobs) and the level of security in the country."

Voters, regardless of political affiliation, are worried about the high homicide rate, home invasions, street robberies, and other crimes, putting everyone on edge.

NACTA said, "Anyone can be a victim at any time, but the political parties have failed to jointly address the crime menace which the public feel should transcend politics."

>

Voters believe the party which has a better plan and slate of candidates to address security and economy issues, stands a better chance of winning the election.

NACTA said the population is not convinced the People's National Movement (PNM) or the United National Congress (UNC) can solve both of these issues.

"The government seems unable to stem the uptick in crime. But the people don’t see the opposition as offering a credible alternative in combating crime. There is no one in the opposition party line up who had a record of successfully taming runaway crime."

But NACTA said many voters believe former police commissioner, National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith is the best person to address crime.

"He had the highest ratings of any police commissioner."

NACTA noted the unlikeliness of the NTA joining a coalition with the UNC after a public falling out between Griffith and UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar since February.

The NTA had an alliance with the UNC for last August's local government elections which ended in a seven-seven tie between the PNM and UNC.

This month, Griffith questioned what he described as a "cosmetic coalition" which the UNC is attempting to form with some groups that would allow the UNC to win 21 seats in the election to help it get back into office while its potential partners would win none.

NACTA said while former UNC attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is recognised by voters as a credible person to deal with crime, Maharaj's retirement from electoral politics severely weakens the UNC's effort to present itself as a party that can curb crime if it is elected to office.

>

"Voters say that the reputation of Maharaj, as PM or as AG, will drive fear among criminals. Were he to lead the opposition, it will be landslide victory with even PNM strongholds falling as many PNM supporters express a preference for him over other UNCites."

On the economy, NACTA continued, voters see no one in the PNM or UNC who can credibly address this matter.

Despite widespread public disgruntlement with the PNM on this issue, the UNC has failed to capitalise on it.

NACTA said, "The public is concerned that the UNC has not attracted a credible person in parliament with the ability to turn around the declining economy."

Former UNC minister in the ministry of finance Vasant Bharath has been identified by some voters as someone who has the faith and confidence of the business community.

But NACTA said Bharath, a former UNC St Augustine MP, has not been chosen by the party to contest any seat.

"The UNC suffers from a self-inflicted disadvantage on the two most important issues about which the nation cares most."

Macroeconomic conditions, NACTA continued, are worsening as is the security situation.

While this should give the UNC the advantage, it has not.

>

NACTA said, "Voters are displeased with several (UNC) MPs or (UNC) nominees going up in the coming elections. They want better candidates and are also calling for a united opposition, which is not in the cards."

Against this background, NACTA added, the PNM holds the advantage over the UNC in key battleground constituencies and a hat trick of election wins seems to be in the making for the PNM in 2025.