Hold CWI accountable as WI team disappoints

West Indies’ Roston Chase plays an attacking shot during the second T20 against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent and the Grenadines on December 17. -

THE EDITOR: In 2013 during the 34th regular meeting of Caricom heads of government, Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell spoke of “the need for the West Indies Cricket Board to further democratise its operations and make more transparent its dealings. Cricket, we understand, is a big business; but for us in the region it is even bigger than that. It is a genuine means of cultural expression of our people.”

In 2015 the final report of the Caricom Cricket Review Panel on the Governance of Cricket stated, “The panel recommends the creation of a new governance and management architecture for West Indies cricket...” adding, “In this regard, the panel strongly recommends the immediate dissolution of the West Indies Cricket Board and the appointment of an interim board whose structure and composition will be radically different from the now proven obsolete governance framework.

“The panel states that this is a fundamental and foundational requirement. These two key measures are absolutely necessary in order to transform and modernise the governance, management, administration and the playing of the game. All other recommendations depend on these recommendations being implemented."

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of the St Vincent and the Grenadines, was one of the people interviewed by the cricket review panel.

After the most recent embarrassing series whitewash at home against ninth-ranked Bangladesh, which continues a series of disappointments, like not qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup nor the 2017 or 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Cricket West Indies (CWI) should be accountable for disappointing and saddening the millions of supporters.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

cricketer