"Helping youths to better lives"

THE EDITOR: Coaching youth provides a powerful avenue for personal development, empowerment, and skill-building that can significantly impact young people's lives.

Through structured coaching programmes, youth can access mentorship, guidance, and support as they navigate various challenges associated with growth, education, and relationships.

Effective coaching focuses on fostering self-esteem, resilience, and critical thinking skills. Coaches can help young individuals identify their strengths and weaknesses, set attainable goals, and develop actionable plans to achieve them.

This process not only enhances academic performance, but also nurtures essential life skills, such as time management, communication, and teamwork.

Moreover, coaching encourages youth to adopt healthy habits and positive decision-making practices. By discussing topics such as peer pressure, mental health, and community engagement, coaches can equip young people with the tools needed to make informed choices.

The supportive relationship between coach and youth creates a safe environment where individuals feel empowered to express themselves and confront obstacles.

Additionally, coaching can help bridge gaps in education and social skills, especially for marginalised or at-risk youth. By providing targeted support, coaches can help these young individuals develop the confidence and capabilities necessary to overcome societal barriers and reach their full potential.

Ultimately, investing in coaching for youth creates a ripple effect that benefits not only the individuals involved, but also their families and communities. By empowering the next generation, we can foster a more resilient, capable, and engaged society, paving the way for a brighter future.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

