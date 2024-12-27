Extradition of Trini wanted in US on drug charges on hold

Justice of Appeal Nolan Bereaux. -

THE extradition of a Trinidadian man wanted in the United States on drug trafficking charges has been put on hold as he seeks to appeal the dismissal of his habeas corpus application by the High Court earlier this month.

Shurlan Guppy’s claims of entrapment and disproportionate interference with his family life were rejected by Justice Ricky Rahim on December 11. Rahim also upheld the decision of the extradition magistrate.

Guppy’s attorneys have since filed an appeal.

Justice of Appeal Nolan Bereaux stayed the extradition warrant pending the hearing and determination of the appeal in keeping with the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act, which provides for a stay once an appeal is filed against the dismissal of a habeas corpus application.

Bereaux also ordered an expedited appeal which takes place on March 25.

>

Guppy, 47, is facing 11 charges of heroin and cocaine, worth US$1 million in Pennsylvania.

Guppy was arrested on September 25, 2023, following an extradition request from the US.

He faces charges including conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine, attempted distribution, and distribution of narcotics in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Evidence against him includes intercepted communications, drug seizures, and cooperation from a US informant who allegedly identified Guppy as a supplier.

On July 31, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles found sufficient grounds to commit Guppy to await the Attorney General’s warrant for extradition.

Guppy subsequently filed a writ of habeas corpus, alleging entrapment and raising concerns about the impact of extradition on his autistic son.

Guppy’s legal team argued that US authorities used entrapment to build their case, claiming that Guppy was not a target until the informant implicated him and that financial inducements were offered to prompt criminal transactions.

Rahim found no evidence to support the claim of entrapment. He noted that the allegations against Guppy predated the purported inducements and included evidence of drug shipments, communications about narcotics, and activities involving Guppy’s father-in-law and wife.

Rahim also ruled that Guppy could raise similar arguments in the US courts.

In his habeas corpus application, Guppy had also argued that extradition would disproportionately interfere with his right to family life, guaranteed under Section 4(c) of the Trinidad and Tobago Constitution. His attorneys highlighted the needs of his autistic son who had been under Guppy’s care in Trinidad.

>

Rahim acknowledged the emotional toll on Guppy’s family but found no exceptional circumstances to justify barring extradition. The court emphasised that Guppy’s son, a US citizen, would receive superior care in the United States, where he resides with his mother.

Guppy is represented by attorneys Wayne Sturge, Alexia Romero and Randall Raphael while Ravi Rajcoomar, SC, Netram Kowlessar, Raphael Ajodhia, Raydon Dalrymple-Watts and Ryan Rajcoomar.