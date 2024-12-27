Deyalsingh must deal with drug issues

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The recent response of Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh to pressing and important matters about pharmaceuticals was unacceptable and warrants a rejoinder.

Deyalsingh provided an unsatisfactory reply to concerns of the Private Pharmacy Retail Business Association (PPRBA) about the delayed process in registering drugs, including over-the-counter medications, and medical devices.

The minister suggested that the Drug Advisory Committee (DAC) was handling applications in a timely manner.

He also said the work of the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division (CFDD) was affected by “the inability or unwillingness of applicants to provide the necessary regulatory documents.”

Unable to stifle his partisan impulses, he stated that the division “will not give in to undue pressure by those who do not have the population’s interest at heart.” It is highly regrettable that the minister would suggest that well-respected healthcare professionals are unpatriotic and self-serving.

The factual evidence indicates that there are ongoing logjams in the registration of drugs, with no meaningful efforts at remedying the problem. Instead of his typical finger-pointing, Deyalsingh should engage in purposeful discussions with stakeholders.

He should also update the nation on the status of tendering for pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals, including Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP) medications, for the past two years for the public health system.

Most curiously, the Ministry of Health has abandoned its tradition of publicly advising who won the Nipdec C-40 tenders and what drugs and medical devices are available.

As a result, this essential information is withheld from healthcare professionals. This data was previously public knowledge.

Doctors, pharmacists, and nurses are currently unaware of what drugs are in the National Formulary.

The apparent secrecy over the process involving public funds raises questions about whether a legitimate tendering process was utilised and if the selected products meet appropriate standards.

In addition to these issues is that of the impact of a pharmaceutical monopoly and the negative effect of price-fixing. The minister has remained alarmingly silent over the absence of market competition, while the public is susceptible to price-gouging.

In recent times, there have also been shortages of essential drugs.

These and other pertinent issues warrant effective action from Deyalsingh, and not the routine recriminations that have denoted his failed spell as Health Minister.

In his remaining months as minister, Deyalsingh should seek to grapple with the pervasive problems under his watch, all of which negatively impact the quality of the public healthcare system.

The minister’s blame game would only further imperil patients’ lives.

Dr RISHAD

SEECHERAN

MP, Caroni East