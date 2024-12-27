Cops expect breakthrough in judicial worker's murder

Stacy Gopaulsingh. -

BY December 29, police expect a breakthrough in the case of a 36-year-old judicial support officer who was fatally chopped during a home invasion in Moruga early on December 23.

Stacy Gopaulsingh of Poui Trace, St Mary's Village, died at her home around 3 am on December 23.

Police said Gopaulsingh, her husband, and their child were asleep when men broke into the house.

The bandits ransacked the home and robbed the family of cash, jewellery and other valuables.

The men then chopped Gopaulsingh multiple times. Her husband told police he managed to grab their child and escape by jumping out of a window after he was threatened by one of the men.

Speaking to Newsday by phone on December 27, Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk said the police were pursing multiple leads but could not divulge further information as the investigation had reach a sensitive stage and was still ongoing. He said homicide investigators were expecting a breakthrough within 48 hours.